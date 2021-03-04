COVID-19 precautions ignored at state Capitol hearing

Associated Press by Associated Press

Photo courtesy of Sen. Melissa Agard

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people ignoring coronavirus protocols filled a state Capitol room for a hearing on legislation to limit the government’s response to public health emergencies.

The Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics hearing did not require mask-wearing, and those who filled the room did not wear masks or socially distance themselves Wednesday, ignoring the advice of public health officials who say face coverings will limit the spread of COVID-19.

Lawmakers have been at odds about mask-wearing in committee hearings, with many Republican lawmakers choosing not to do so.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.