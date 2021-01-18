COVID-19 positivity rate sees gradual decline in Wisconsin; 54 more hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has remained below 25% Monday, according to new data from the state Department of Health Services.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person has gradually decreased since Jan. 6, with Monday’s percentage falling to 24.6%. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day also went down slightly to 7.8%.

Nearly 240,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites. As the state begins Phase 1B of its rollout plan, firefighters and law enforcement are now able to get vaccinated.

State and county health officials recorded 1,278* new cases of the virus Monday, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 2,075. Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 523,191* confirmed cases, and roughly 25,000, or less than 5% of cases are active.

At least 5,559* have died of coronavirus complications, with 27* new deaths confirmed Monday. An additional 54 have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours, which is about the same as Sunday’s hospitalization count. Out of the state’s nearly 11,000 hospital beds, 17% are available for new patients.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.