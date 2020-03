COVID-19 on Social Media: Fact vs. Fiction

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — With so much information out there about COVID-19 sometimes it’s hard to figure out what is true or not.

Melissa Kim speaks to UW Madison Cyber Strategist Gave Schrader about what sources to trust with information about COVID-19.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments