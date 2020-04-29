COVID-19 impacting sand mining in Wisconsin

Courtesy of Jim Kachel - A blasting operation at Pattison Sand Co.'s surface mine in Iowa is seen on Sept. 14, 2015, from across the Mississippi River in Bagley, Wis. Homeowners Jim and Kathy Kachel say dust from the mine has gotten inside of their home.

MADISON, Wis. — The coronavirus pandemic has had a ripple effect on frack sand mining plants in Wisconsin.

At least three plants have shut down this month amid crashing oil and gas prices.

The latest plant closure was reported this week to the state Department of Workforce Development. Eau Claire-based Smart Sand said it was laying off 55 workers at its plant in Tomah, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Hi-Crush Inc. said it would permanently lay off 67 workers. A total of 35 jobs will be cut at a plant in Whitehall and 32 at a plant in Taylor.

“The layoff is in response to unforeseen business circumstances related to the acute and precipitous downturn in oil and gas prices driven by the Saudi/Russia oil price war and the related impacts of COVID-19 on the demand for the company’s sand product,” Hi-Crush said in a letter to state officials.

Sand is used in the process of fracturing shale rock to get the oil and natural gas held within the rock.

