COVID-19 deaths increase to 70, confirmed cases nearing 2,300

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 has risen to 70 in Wisconsin, and there are now 2,295 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, according to numbers from state and county health officials.

The new numbers show a jump of 155 cases since Saturday.

Milwaukee County has been hit the hardest in the state with a total of 1,169 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.

Dane County has the second highest number of patients with confirmed cases in the state. At least 276 people in Dane County have contracted the virus and eight people have died.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Waushara County. According to a news release, the patient is isolated.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 25,169 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments