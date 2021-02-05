COVID-19 death toll tops 6K in Wisconsin; more than 140K complete vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. — More than 6,000 people in Wisconsin have died of coronavirus complications since the pandemic first made its way to the state last year.

With 28 new deaths confirmed Friday, the statewide death toll has reached 6,020. Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 deaths were reported in mid-March.

Friday’s milestone comes as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to rollout across the state. As of Friday afternoon, 659,025 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites. DHS officials said 143,610 people have received both doses of the shot.

According to public health officials, one in 10 people have received the vaccine in Dane County.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person has once again dropped to 18.7%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day saw a minor decrease to 4.7%.

Health officials confirmed 1,266 new cases of the virus, which is higher than the seven-day rolling average of 1,186. The state has reached a lifetime total of 548,221 confirmed cases, and around 16,000, or 2.9% of cases are active.

DHS officials said 100 more people were hospitalized between Thursday and Friday. Out of the state’s 10,783 hospital beds, 20% are available for new patients.

