COVID-19 community testing sites launch in Madison, Milwaukee

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

CNN

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that state health officials are launching multiple new community testing sites in Milwaukee and Madison in an effort to expand access to COVID-19 testing.

According to a news release, the community testing sites are open to all residents. Health officials said residents who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested.

There is one testing site in Madison and two in Milwaukee. The Madison location will be hosted at the Alliant Energy Center and will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Milwaukee sites will be located at 5760 W. Capitol Dr. and 2701 S. Chase Ave. Both Milwaukee sites will run seven days a week and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Increased testing and contact tracing are core elements of our Badger Bounce Back plan and are critical to slowing the spread and boxing in COVID-19,” Evers said. “I urge anyone who needs a test to go get tested at one of these sites and help protect your community and family from this virus.”

None of the sites require appointments or pre-registration. All three sites will allow drive-through testing and the Milwaukee sites will also accommodate walk-up testing.

The Wisconsin National Guard is working in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to staff the testing sites.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments