COVID-19 cases surpass 3,500 in Wisconsin, at least 171 dead

MADISON, Wis. — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has surpassed 3,500, and at least 171 have died due to complications from the disease.

State and county health officials said there are now 3,579 confirmed cases in the state as of Tuesday.

Health officials said Dane County has 346 confirmed cases and 12 deaths, while Milwaukee County has 1,813 confirmed cases and 101 deaths.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 37,997 tests have come back negative, while 1,049, or 30%, have been hospitalized.

A news release from DHS said that Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order has been working, as social distancing has helped reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“Limiting physical contact between people is our only tool at slowing the spread of this virus,” said Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm. “We will continue to work through our statewide response to develop capacity to implement effective containment strategies across the state. These are critical next steps to prevent a future surge of cases.”

