COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reach 5,439, at least 264 dead

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials said there are now over 5,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Wisconsin.

The new totals have reached 5,439 confirmed cases and 264 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

The numbers are up from Thursday’s totals of 5,096 confirmed cases and 258 deaths.

Health officials said Dane County has 399 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

The DHS website has also begun listing how many people recovered from the coronavirus. As of Thursday, 2,313, or 46%, have recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said over 54,573 test results have come back negative, while 1,353 people have been hospitalized throughout the state.

Thousands of people have gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Friday to rally against the extension of the Safer at Home order, according to a Facebook event.

