752 new COVID cases reported as 7-day average continues to drop

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have dropped from Friday’s count, according to the state of Department of Health Services.

Health officials confirmed 752 new cases Saturday, a drop from Friday’s case count of 938. The seven-day average of new cases per day has also continued on a decline, with Saturday’s average at 806.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 554,800 confirmed cases, and nearly 2.1% of cases are active.

DHS officials said 940,205 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, while 232,178 people have fully completed the vaccine series.

The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day has slightly increased to 3.4%.

At least 6,161 people have died of coronavirus complications, with 10 new deaths confirmed Saturday. Another 71 were also hospitalized in the past day.

