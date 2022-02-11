COVID-19 cases drop among all age groups in Dane Co. over last month

by Jaymes Langrehr

A rapid COVID-19 test indicating a positive result. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — The latest data released by Public Health Madison & Dane County shows a continuing downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases, with every age group seeing case numbers drop over the last four weeks.

In its weekly “Data Snapshot,” PHMDC says the county is averaging 569 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last two weeks, and the average number of people hospitalized with it has also dropped to about 132 people.

Health officials say more than half of the county’s population — 58.5% — is considered “up-to-date” on their COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning they have received all recommended COVID vaccine doses, including booster doses once they are eligible.

Just under 20% — 19.8% — of Dane County residents are considered fully vaccinated but not “up-to-date,” 4.3% of the county’s population is considered partially vaccinated, and 17.3% of the county is not vaccinated at all.

PHMDC credits the strong vaccination rates for the county recording a much lower death rate than the rest of Wisconsin during the Omicron variant surge, despite posting a higher case rate than state averages during that time. Officials say a high level of testing in the county likely contributed to the high case numbers as well.

You can find the county’s most recent data analysis here and embedded below.

