COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to mount in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The number of positive cases and deaths caused by COVID-19 continues to climb in Wisconsin Friday, with the governor and other state officials imploring residents to wear a mask and do what it takes to stop the spread.

State health officials said 21 more people have died from coronavirus complications since Thursday, bringing the death toll in Wisconsin to 1,997*.

Another 142 have been hospitalized, and the state Department of Health Services said 14% of hospital beds in Wisconsin remain available for new patients. A total of eight patients have been admitted to the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park since Oct. 14.

The seven-day rolling average for new positive tests by person has reached 28.2%, with the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is now at 14.5%.

State and county health officials said 4,637* people have tested positive in the last day, bringing the lifetime total to 220,729* confirmed cases. More than 46,000 of those cases are still active, according to DHS data.

Despite the climbing numbers, Gov. Tony Evers said local clerks and poll workers are prepared to handle in-person voters safely Tuesday and have adequate supplies.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.