COVID-19 cases continue to rise, deaths near 150 in Wisconsin

This transmission electron micrograph shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from a patient suffering from COVID-19. The image was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via Flickr

MADISON, Wis. — The statewide number of deaths has reached 145 as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin continues to rise.

According to new state and county numbers, there are now 3,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The new numbers show an increase of 123 confirmed cases since Saturday. Of the patients who have tested positive, 974, or 29% of them, have been hospitalized.

In total, 35,916 people have tested negative for the disease.

Dane County now has 337 confirmed cases and 12 deaths, which is the second highest number in the state. Milwaukee County has the most confirmed cases with 1,710.

