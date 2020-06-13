Courtney Gorum’s powerful piece of art

MADISON, Wis. – Next to Community Pharmacy there’s a giant multicolored first with names surrounding it. It’s a remembrance mural created by Courtney Gorum and two of her friends.

The names, which commemorate victims of racial injustice, are Gorum’s favorite part of her piece. The mural took nearly 6 hours to complete.

“With the whole movement going on, we kind of wanted to do something.” Walk by Community Pharmacy and your eyes will instantly be glued it. It’s powerful. It’s beautiful. And it was created by @BadgerVB Courtney Gorum.#OnWisconsin #Badgers pic.twitter.com/ARYskZzhXC — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) June 13, 2020

