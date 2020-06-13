Courtney Gorum’s powerful piece of art

Zach Hanley
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley

 

MADISON, Wis. – Next to Community Pharmacy there’s a giant multicolored first with names surrounding it. It’s a remembrance mural created by Courtney Gorum and two of her friends.

The names, which commemorate victims of racial injustice, are Gorum’s favorite part of her piece. The mural took nearly 6 hours to complete.

