Court says judge’s Facebook friendship created conflict

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a judge’s decision to become Facebook friends with a woman whose child custody case he was hearing created at least the appearance of bias.

The court on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s order that the case be re-heard by another judge.

The ruling was the first of its kind in Wisconsin. It is the latest in a series of examples across the country where a judge’s actions on social media call into question their ability to fairly consider cases before them.

States have taken a variety of approaches toward addressing the intersection of judicial conduct and social media.

