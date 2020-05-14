Court ruling opening Wisconsin brings concern, Trump praise

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A court ruling tossing Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order threw communities into chaos as local leaders were forced to decide whether to issue their own restrictions or allow bars and restaurants to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon ruled that the “safer at home” order from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was invalid and threw it out effective immediately.

The move drew praise from President Donald Trump on Thursday, who tweeted “The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!”

The ruling forces Evers to work with the GOP-controlled Legislature on a new plan.

