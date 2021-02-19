Court orders signature bond for radio DJ charged with child pornography

by Stephanie Fryer, Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A local radio personality was formally charged with child pornography possession charges during an initial hearing Friday afternoon in Dane County Circuit Court.

Matthew Bradshaw Jones, who goes by Jackson Jones on Q106.3, was arrested on Wednesday in Mount Horeb.

During Jones’ initial court appearance, a court commissioner ordered a signature bond under the condition he doesn’t have contact with his daughters or any minors. The court also ordered Jones to stay off the internet.

Jones told detectives after his arrest that he used the sites Tumblr and Wickr for “sex chats and fantasies” and would pretend to be other people while online.

The Mount Horeb Police Department was notified of a possible child pornography possession in the village in December. An investigation into this information led to a search warrant being executed at a home on Ridge Drive on Wednesday, according to a release by the Mount Horeb Police Department.

Jones, 40, was taken into custody at the home. Several electronic devices were also taken into evidence, the release said.

