Court grants new trial after cop says Somalis tend to lie

Associated Press by Associated Press

Hirsi in a DOC photo dated Feb. 2020

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court has granted a new trial in a liquor store shooting after a detective testified that Somalis tend to lie to police.

Ahmed Farah Hirsi was charged in 2014 with opening fire on a group of rival Somalis at a liquor store in Hudson, Wisconsin.

The victims who testified at Hirsi’s trial said they didn’t see the shooter. A Minnesota detective testified that Somalis often lie to police because they would rather resolve disputes without law enforcement involvement.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals ruled the detective’s testimony was improper because it impugned another witness’ credibility and was unfairly prejudicial.

