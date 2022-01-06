Court enters not guilty plea on behalf of man charged in triple-fatal Middleton crash

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea during a Thursday hearing on behalf of the man charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed three local high school students in October 2021.

Eric Mehring appeared in court Thursday via phone while his attorney, Chris Van Wagner, appeared in person. Mehring waived his right to a preliminary hearing and court officials found there was enough evidence to bring Mehring’s case to trial.

The court also entered a not-guilty plea on Mehring’s behalf as he stood mute during his arraignment.

Mehring is charged with three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, three counts of second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

RELATED: Charges formally filed against Madison man in crash that killed 3 teens

A criminal complaint filed against Mehring alleges that the 32-year-old was driving 75 mph in an area where the speed limit drops from 55 to 45 mph when he crashed into a vehicle occupied by high schoolers Simon Bilessi, Jack Miller and Evan Kratochwill. The complaint also alleged Mehring had a BAC of .242 at the time of the crash, three times the legal limit.

All three teens died at the scene of the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.