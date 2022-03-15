Court enters not guilty plea for man accused of threatening woman in Madison Kwik Trip bathroom

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A court entered a not guilty plea Tuesday on behalf of a man accused of crawling into a bathroom stall at a Madison Kwik Trip convenience store and threatening the woman inside.

Demarcus Willingham, 18, stood mute in court Tuesday during his arraignment as the court entered the not guilty plea, online court records show. He faces charges of false imprisonment, attempted armed robbery, attempted first-degree sexual assault involving the use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 5, Willingham went into the women’s bathroom at the Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of North Stoughton Road armed with a gun and crawled under a stall with a woman inside.

The complaint alleges Willingham pointed the gun at her and demanded money. After she said she didn’t have any and tried to leave the stall, Willingham allegedly exposed himself and told her multiple times to perform a sexual act on him.

Police arrested Willingham a short time later on East Washington Avenue with a BB gun, the complaint said.

A bail/bond hearing is scheduled for March 24.

