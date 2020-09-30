Court enters not guilty plea for 17-year-old charged in killing of Anisa Scott

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Ward

MADISON, Wis. — One of the three suspects involved in the shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott has entered a plea.

Court records show 17-year-old Jerry Ward stood mute and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Ward is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

Perion Carreon and Andre Brown have also been charged.

The $1.5 million cash bail is continued.

