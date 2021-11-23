Court considering psychological evaluation for teen charged in Fitchburg shooting

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Court officials met Tuesday afternoon to consider requiring a psychological evaluation for the 15-year-old charged in a deadly shooting that killed an 11-year-old girl in late September.

The 15-year-old was originally booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless homicide, but Fitchburg police later changed the charge to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon because of developments in the investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement shared after the shooting, the victim’s parents said the deadly shooting was an accident.

During Tuesday’s hearing, attorneys on both sides of the case said they were in agreement with moving forward to determine details for a potential evaluation.

“I’ll be very brief here. I think we are not ready to resolve, your honor, ultimately today. I think Attorney Gonring is nodding his head in agreement,” Deputy District Attorney Andrew Miller said. “I think we will only be looking to address the question of that psychological evaluation: if it will be ordered and where that should occur.”

Attorney Ben Gonring, who represents the teen, said he agreed with Miller’s assessment.

“I would go so far as to say we’re not even going to be entertaining an argument about if it should be ordered, it’s really a question of what sort of evaluation the court does order,” Gonring said.

A follow-up court date had not been set as of the time this story was published.

