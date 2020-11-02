Bail set at $2m for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha County court commissioner set bail at $2 million bail Monday afternoon for the 17-year-old accused of shooting three protesters, killing two of them during civil unrest in Kenosha in late August.

The defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse, is charged with five felonies in connection to the shooting. Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, asked that bail be set at $750,000 and that Rittenhouse be on electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors asked for $2 million. The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating ultimately sided with prosecutors, noting the charges are serious and calling Rittenhouse a flight risk.

Rittenhouse was extradited to Kenosha from Illinois following a judge’s order last week.

Rittenhouse’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

