Couple weds at assisted living facility after COVID-19 postponed original ceremony

BEAVER DAM, Wis.–Love is patient, but one engaged couple couldn’t wait any longer to begin the rest of their lives together.

Restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic postponed Brandon and Haley’s wedding for what they thought could be a long time, but their special day came sooner than they thought.

“We learn all the time that people wait too long for stuff and they don’t get to do it,” Haley Justmann, the bride, said. “We didn’t want to wait too long. We just wanted to get it done.”

In just one week, the couple made arrangements to get married where the entire family, including Haley’s grandfather, could be together.

“The reason that we didn’t reschedule was because we knew he wouldn’t get to be there. He wasn’t able to leave. We were barely even able to visit him. We really wanted him to be there. It didn’t feel right to do it without him. So, to have him here for this was incredible,” Justmann said.

The couple wed in the garden at Beaver Dam Assisted Living Facility and Memory Care on Sunday afternoon.

“Its unfortunate because of COVID-19 their wedding was canceled. However, the family reached out to us and we are thrilled to be a part of their special day and help them make memories that will last forever,” Baka Enterprises Vice President of Business Development Michael Fredrickson said.

Although it was the first wedding the facility had ever hosted, the staff jumped into action to help make sure the event stayed as safe as possible.

“The number one thing is we are hosting it outside where we can practice safe social distancing and we don’t put any risk on the community itself,” Fredrickson said. “We are providing all of the guests with masks and with hand sanitizer to ensure they’re going through the proper precautions.”

While the grandfather of the bride, Donald Burnett, hasn’t been able to see a whole lot of his family lately, he is remaining positive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s something that we got to cope with, but it will get better,” Burnett said.

Burnett said he feels blessed to be able to attend his granddaughter’s wedding and welcome a new member to the family.

“Just believe in God and everything will work out,” Burnett said.

It wasn’t the wedding that Justmann had been planning for, but she said it was still perfect.

“I don’t think we could have asked for a better wedding, a better place. We have everybody here that we want to be here. It’s been great,” Justmann said.

The couple plan to have a big celebration with more family and friends next year.

