Couple said postponing their wedding wasn’t an option, so they had their dream wedding in their front yard

Even though the wedding they ended up having looking nothing like the wedding they envisioned in August, their love story still ended the same

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Many couples have had to postpone their weddings due to everything that’s happened amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

For a McFarland couple, that wasn’t an option.

Two and a half years ago, Jennifer Scott and Hans Stennes-Spidahl were perfect strangers, until one day, “Some mutual friends of ours got some people together for a hike in September of 2017,” Stennes-Spidahl said.

Two and a half years later, Stennes-Spidal knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Scott. They started planning their wedding in August 2019. Scott put down deposits for everything and their wedding date was set for July 10 this year.

But the world had other plans in mind. The onset of COVID-19 shut down the rest of the world and gatherings were limited to 10 people.

Scott and Stennes-Spidahl took matters into their own hands and made their wedding happen while still abiding by the new restrictions.

“Hans loves me so much for how I look in every single way,” Scott said. “I could walk down the aisle with no makeup or anything on and he would still love me the same and think I was the most beautiful woman in the world to him.”

They decided to get married in Scott’s front yard this past Sunday. What was supposed to be 250 guests turned to seven. The couple got their marriage license last Thursday. Scott ordered a dress off Amazon with next day delivery. She went to Dollar General and spent $250 on decorations, $175 on flowers at Pick N’ Save, Stennes-Spidahl’s dad was the officiant, the bride’s friend Katie O’ Shea was the photographer, and they were able to pick up the rings and suit just in time before the stores closed.

“We wanted to go through this to be each others support system and to bring hope to our friends and family during hard times because we want to be hope bearers,” Scott said.

Scott wrote a blog that she sent out to her friends and family about why she decided to not postpone the wedding. Scott said, “Brides should remember that marriage is so much more than just one day! It’s going through things together, united, stronger than ever!”

She said the hundreds of people who couldn’t attend were understanding of the couples’ inspiring decision. Scott also told everyone who was going to attend their July wedding to not send gift money and to instead “focus on taking care of their household and mental health.”

Even things didn’t go as originally planned, the couple said the day was “providential” and “natural” and that they wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Scott’s 11-year-old daughter, Mallory Scott, said she was sad at first that things didn’t work out they way they were supposed to, “but I was also happy that they could be together sooner. I was super excited and she looked really beautiful.”

Scott said was able to get her money back on all the things she put down deposits for. Scott added that she had bought her home just two months prior to the wedding and had she not done that, she wouldn’t have had the space to host the wedding at all. Stennes-Spidalh moved in with her the day of the wedding.

Even though the wedding they ended up having looking nothing like the wedding they envisioned in August, their love story still ended the same; together.

“Pandemic is a hardship. It’s like a storm. You can get through it,” Scott said.

“There’s no one I would rather be holding through the storm,” Stennes-Spidahl said.

