County Highway N near Monroe closed due to semi rollover

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Green County Sheriff

MONROE, Wis. — Green County authorities are asking drivers to avoid part of County Highway N near Monroe due to a semi rollover crash.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office said Monroe fire and emergency medical services responded to County Highway N near West 8th Street for the crash.

The intersection and roadways are expected to be closed for several hours as crews clear the scene.

Monroe police also responded to the scene.

Officials did not have any information about potential injuries.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.