Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

Charlie Daniels - Taken at the Country Fever Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma 2005 Photo courtesy of BstarXO Chester L. Roberts via Wikimedia Commons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at age 83.

A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday due to a stroke.

Daniels, a singer, guitarist and fiddler, started out as a session musician, even playing on Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” sessions.

His edgy, early music raised eyebrows in Nashville, with “Long Haired Country Boy” celebrating marijuana smoking and “Uneasy Rider” poking fun at rednecks. But he softened some verses in the 1990s and in 2008 joined the epitome of Nashville’s music establishment, the Grand Ole Opry.

