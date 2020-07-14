Country Fest releases 2021 lineup

CADOTT, Wis. (WKBT) — Country Fest, held in Cadott, Wisconsin, revealed its 2021 lineup.

The three-day country music and camping festival, scheduled for June 24-26, will feature Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown. Also performing throughout the weekend include Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr., Cam, The Oak Ridge Boys, Runaway June, Rhett Akins, Neal McCoy and more.

Attendees can relax in Hammock Haven, play giant games, take a walk through the Northern Lights wooded walking trail, and more.

Tickets and campsites are available to purchase online here or by calling the Country Fest office at 800-326-3378. If an attendee already purchased tickets to Country Fest 2020 and plans to attend the June 2021 dates, their wristbands will be valid for the 2021 festival.