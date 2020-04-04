Country Fest postpones summer dates due to COVID-19

CADOTT, Wis. — The Country Fest has postponed the original scheduled date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the Country Fest was scheduled for June 25-27, however the date is now postponed to August 13-15.

Tickets purchased for the fest will automatically roll over to the August 2020 dates.

Customers will also have the option to either keep their tickets til next year’s Country Fest or request a refund.

