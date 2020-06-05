Country Fest 2020 canceled, festival postponed to June 2021

CADOTT, Wis. — County Fest 2020 has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The annual music festival was originally postponed to Aug. 13-15. Event organizers announced Friday that making this year’s festival happen is “an uphill battle that we just can’t win.”

During a meeting earlier in the week, Chippewa County officials decided not to approve the festival’s event permits for August, according to a news release.

“We’ve seen your messages, comments, emails, and calls about how much you all need Country Fest to happen! You work hard all year for your one weekend getaway to let loose, listen to your favorite music, and experience pure happiness,” organizers said in a statement. “We love that Country Fest is your escape. We’re hopeful that better days are ahead for us all, but are saddened that we can’t play a much-needed part in rebuilding the livelihood of our community this summer!”

Tickets intended for the 2020 festival will automatically roll over to next year’s festival scheduled for June 24-26, 2021. Would-be festival attendees will receive an email in the coming week with details on how to get a refund if they’re unable to attend next year’s festival.

