Counterfeit bills passed at Rock County gas station

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

WISC-TV

NEWVILLE, Wis, — Rock County deputies were called to Carl’s Shell in Newville on Thursday after two counterfeit $50 bills were passed through at the gas station.

The bills passed the counterfeit marker test but were later found to be counterfeit, according to Rock County deputies.

The suspects were described as two black males in their 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

