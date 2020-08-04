Counsell: Murphy released from hospital after heart attack

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says bench coach Pat Murphy has been released from the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a team workout Saturday.

Brewers general manager David Stearns said Sunday that Murphy had received a stent at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and was resting comfortably.

Counsell said the Brewers don’t plan to bring in a staff member to fill in while Murphy recovers.

The 61-year-old Murphy is in his fifth season as the Brewers’ bench coach.

