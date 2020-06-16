Council to continue coversations into civilian oversight for Madison police

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — City leaders will continue conversations on adding more oversight for Madison police Tuesday night.

Alders will take up a resolution that would establish a civilian oversight board for the Madison Police Department. Members of that new oversight board would be appointed by the mayor and alders and would come from a diverse group of people, from different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds.

According to the resolution, that group of people would be asked to provide input to the mayor and Common Council on the effectiveness of the yet-to-be-hired independent police monitor, and work with that police monitor to conduct an annual review of the chief of police.

The board would also make recommendations on officer discipline and use of force, and address any concerns from the community about police.

However, the board would not have the power to directly hand out discipline to officers, as that authority lies with the city’s Police and Fire Commission, which is in charge of the hiring, firing and discipline of officers.

The council hopes to establish a work group of alders to put together the other details of the board by August, with hopes of having the board in place by October.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments