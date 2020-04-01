Council approves plans for Amazon distribution center on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Common Council is giving its approval for a new Amazon distribution center on the city’s east side.

Meeting virtually over Zoom Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, the council gave the additional approval needed for the project that was previously rejected by the city’s Plan Commission.

Amazon already had approval to use an existing 228,000-square foot building on Milwaukee Street as part of the facility, but needed further city approval to use a nearby piece of land for a driveway, more parking and a stormwater management facility.

The Plan Commission previously blocked that portion of the project, but the council voted 14-6 to overrule the Plan Commission.

The facility is expected to provide 120 part-time jobs and 25 full-time positions.

