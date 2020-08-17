Cougar spotted at Big Hill Park in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — A staff member with the Beloit Parks & Recreation Department spotted a cougar at Big Hill Park on Monday.

The city’s parks department posted the warning on Facebook Monday morning. The employee reported the spotting to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Anyone who sees a cougar is asked to fill out the DNR’s large mammal observation form to help the agency keep track of the large cat’s presence throughout the state.

