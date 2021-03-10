Couch ignited by sunlight shining through crystal ball causes estimated $250K in damage to Sauk Co. home

Photo courtesy of the Delton Fire Department

TOWN OF DELTON, Wis. — A crystal ball magnified sunlight shining into a Sauk County home Monday, causing a nearby couch to ignite before the fire eventually spread throughout the living room.

Firefighters with the Delton Fire Department responded to the Fox Hill Road residence in the Town of Delton around 4:15 p.m. to find smoke coming from the home. Crews entered the home and extinguished the fire, which was isolated to the living room.

No one was injured in the fire. Officials said the home sustained substantial heat damage with an estimated cost of $250,000.

An initial investigation determined a couch in the living room went up in flames after direct sunlight shined through a glass crystal ball decoration, magnifying the intensity of the light.

Fire officials said homeowners should avoid keeping crystals, mirrors, glass ornaments and other objects that can magnify light away from direct sunlight and flammable objects.

The Delton Fire Department was assisted by the Kilbourn Fire Department, Baraboo Fire Department, Dell-Delton emergency medical services, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Alliant Energy.

