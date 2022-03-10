Cottage Grove woman killed in Florida hit-and-run

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cottage Grove woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday night, according to local law enforcement.

According to an incident report, the woman was trying to cross a road when a driver hit her. A vehicle traveling behind the first car then swerved to avoid the woman, but still hit her. She was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Josh Wacker, the co-owner of the Dive Inn bar on Cottage Grove Road in Madison, identified her as Mary Reed, one of his employees. Reed was the first employee the bar hired when it opened in July 2021.

Bar staff leaned a barstool up against her favorite gambling machine Thursday in her memory, he said.

Reed worked one shift per week at the bar each Wednesday, so next week the bar will close on that day, he added.

In addition, the bar’s monthly meat raffle, which normally raises money for local schools, will raise money for Reed’s family. That event is set for noon on March 19.

People have been coming out of the woodwork to express their condolences, Wacker said.

Officials with Florida Highway Patrol said they’re still looking to identify the driver responsible for the crash.

A woman who witnessed the crash told CBS affiliate WINK-TV the area where Reed was hit is known as “Deadman’s Curve” because of frequent crashes.

This white or light colored sedan struck a pedestrian on San Carlos Boulevard last night, around 7:15pm. Last seen driving toward Fort Myers Beach. The pedestrian died on scene‼️Any TIPS? call 1-800-780-TIPS @SWFLCrime8477 pic.twitter.com/Hlyq2niSgH — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) March 10, 2022

Law enforcement said the suspect may be driving a white sedan. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

The crash is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.