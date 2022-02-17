Cottage Grove plan commission approves precise implementation plan for site of proposed Amazon facility

by Logan Reigstad

amazon cottage grove A rendering of a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. Courtesy: M+H Architects/Trammell Crow Company via Village of Cottage Grove. A rendering of a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. Courtesy: M+H Architects/Trammell Crow Company via Village of Cottage Grove.

Amazon Cottage Grove Site Plan A site plan details a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. Courtesy: Pinnacle Engineering Group via Village of Cottage Grove. A site plan details a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. Courtesy: Pinnacle Engineering Group via Village of Cottage Grove.

Amazon Cottage Grove land The site of a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Amazon Cottage Grove land The site of a proposed Amazon distribution center in Cottage Grove. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Cottage Grove’s plan commission on Wednesday moved ahead with a proposal by e-commerce giant Amazon to build a 3.4 million-square-foot facility near Interstate 94 on the village’s far north side.

After roughly three hours of public comment and debate, the commission voted unanimously to approve a precise implementation plan for the 145-acre site. The $200 million, five-story facility proposed near the intersection of County Highways N and TT, codenamed Project Silver Eagle, could employ as many as 1,500 people, according to project representatives.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Community members, including those who live near the site, have voiced concerns about increased traffic volumes and impacts on property values.

In a memo before the vote, village staff members recommended a number of conditions be put in place with any approval, including protecting an existing environmental easement at the site.

RELATED: Massive Amazon distribution center proposed near I-94 in Cottage Grove, prompting concerns from neighbors

Unlike an existing Amazon facility on Milwaukee Street on Madison’s east side, project officials said the Cottage Grove facility would not have final-mile delivery but instead serve as a distribution center. If that were to change, an amendment would be required under another recommendation the commission approved.

Another condition staff members recommended was the creation of a plan showing proposed noise mitigation practices and landscaping. Morgan Baer Blaska, a senior associate for Trammell Crow Company, said the site plan has been updated to include two sound walls west and north of the building as well as an improved retaining wall and Dark Sky compliant lighting, which is designed to minimize glare and glow while reducing the amount of blue light visible at night.

In addition, she said those working on the project are partnering with the village to identify improvements to pedestrian and multimodal paths.

In response to concerns about cut-through truck traffic that may find it more appealing to use Highway N to cut through the village to pick up Interstate 90 in the town of Pleasant Springs, Baer Blaska said based on the current traffic impact analysis, “100% of truck traffic is flowing directly from Interstate 94 to our site and then back to Interstate 94.

“There’s no need or plan for any trucks to be going north of our site or south of our site or connecting to I-90 in any way,” she added.

She also touted the indirect jobs the project would bring to Cottage Grove, which she estimated to be around 300.

The project would bring a significant amount of money into the village’s coffers each year, Village Administrator Matt Giese said.

“If approved, Amazon would far and away be the biggest village taxpayer,” he said. “While the project is part of (a tax increment financing) district, the village would receive 100% of new tax revenue from the project. This would total about $4.6 million annually.”

The current tax levy for the entire village is $4.7 million, he added.

In response to community concerns about the project’s timeline, Giese said that while the specific proposal has only been discussed since December, overall development in that area has been talked about since 2009.

Now that the plan commission has given its approval, the precise implementation plan goes to the full village board on Monday, Giese said. After that, the village and developer would enter into a development agreement and building permits would be sought.

Construction could begin later this year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.