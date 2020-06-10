Cottage Grove PD seeks help identifying motorcyclist involved in racist incident

On Monday, June 8th at approximately 6:13 pm a white male adult riding a black motorcycle drove through a neighborhood near Sunset Drive, School Road and County Highway N (Main Street) yelling a racial slurs. He was recorded by more than one resident via home surveillance systems. If you can identify this subject please call the Cottage Grove Police Department and provide us with this information. We have deleted the sound in this video due to its offensive nature. However, we will privately play the audio for those that need to hear his voice to identify him. This is not the first incident of this nature recently. Please be advised that the Cottage Grove Police Department, and the Dane County District Attorney's Office will aggressively investigate and charge incidents like these. If we receive better images or videos we will update this post.