Cottage Grove PD seeks help identifying motorcyclist involved in racist incident

Cottage Grove Police

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Cottage Grove police are looking for a motorcyclist involved in a racist incident Monday.

According to a department Facebook post, a man riding a black motorcycle drove through a neighborhood near Sunset Drive, School Road and County Highway N (Main Street) on Monday evening.

The post said he was yelling racial slurs and recorded by more than one resident via home surveillance systems.

Police said due to the offensive nature of the audio, they have deleted the sound in the video they posted.

Officials said anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact Cottage Grove police.

The post said it’s not the first incident of this nature recently, and that police as well as the Dane County District Attorney’s Office will aggressively investigate and charge incidents like this.

