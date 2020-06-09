Costco submits plan for Verona store

VERONA, Wis. — Verona city leaders confirmed Tuesday that Costco has submitted a plan for a brand new store on the city’s southeast side.

Verona City Administrator Adam Sayre said they received the plan for the 161,000 square foot store on Monday. The store would be built on the southeast corner of County Highways M and PB in the Verona Technology Park on land currently owned by the Livesey Company.

The submission also includes plans for a gas station on the same plot of land.

Sayre said city leaders have been talking directly with Costco over the past few months.

Verona’s Plan Commission is expected to review the plan on July 6. From there it will be passed on to the Common Council before moving through the rest of the approval process. Sayre said the approval process could take up to five months.

If approved, construction could start in fall of 2021 or 2022. The store would likely open the following summer.

