Cory Joshua Ivy

MADISON-Cory Joshua Ivy was born on June 10, 1987, in Madison, Wis., the son of Alphonso and Denise Ivy.

He was the third born from this union. From a young age Cory was confident in himself and intelligent. He spent most of his childhood in Madison. At the age of ten, Cory’s mother decided to move to Green Bay. At his uniquely young age, Cory discovered a passion for music especially rap music. In 2004, Cory met his first love, Shcorya Barker. During their partnership of 11 years they had four children. Soon after, Cory met Autumn Georgeson and through their relationship they had one child.

Cory was an innovative pathfinder who lived, loved and enjoyed life with no hesitation. Prior to having children of his own, he watched over and protected his siblings like a father figure. He took pride in his family and his children. His admirable, comedic presence would make you laugh or smile even when you didn’t feel like it. Cory was fearless when it came to trying new things and was open to venturing outside his comfort zone. His hospitality and humility exceeded him and his allegiance to his children was unshakably strong.

On the evening of Monday, March 9, 2020, Cory was admitted into the hospital and on Sunday, March 15, 2020, Cory made an untroubled transition to meet The Most High.

Cory is preceded in death by his father, Alphonso Ivy; his aunts, Zelma Yarber- Woodson and Shelia Yarber-Chandler; and his grandparents, Wade and Jeanette Ivy.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Denise Gober; his five children, Quavin Ivy, Janya Ivy, Eja Ivy, Kyer Ivy and Cassius Ivy; his sisters, Courtney Ivy, Alyssa Ivy and Kayla Powers; his brothers, Nicholas Ivy, Jordan Ivy, Sidney Ivy and Kameron Powers; his uncle, Danny Ivy; great-aunt, Juanita Ivy-Shaw; grandparents, Alfred and Marsha Stubbs; his aunt, Lucia Stubbs; his uncles, Joesph Stubbs, Jason Gober, David Gober, Micheal Gober, Chris Gober, Darryle Gober and Phillip Gober; cousin, Angela Donahue; and a host of other relatives.

A funeral service with burial following service will be held for immediate family members only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cory will be remembered as a wonderful and loving son, father, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend.

Special Tributes:

My beloved son oh how I love u without having any fear. Your nick name ways of life has been amazing from the very first time I was blessed with having u be apart of my life. My son my friend I am going to miss you so much. You are irreplaceable. If I could have just one more day with u I would thank u for everything u have given me unselfishly unconditional my love for u is the greatest love of all. Your spirit is of greatness I will cherish the many memories good or bad my son you will always remain always within me. I love you always kisses and hugs my love.

Denise Gober your loving mother

There are so many words to describe how amazing Cory is but I want to focus on how funny and smart he is. Cory loved an introduction when meeting people. He was outgoing funny put a smile on your face use his charm to make you comfortable. Wherever he went he was always the same. He was confident and brave with himself. Since he was young he had the ability to adapt and survive in any environment making new friend and learning know things. Cory was so smart and clever. He was amazing when it came to showing how he was ahead of people when it came to knowledge. If he was not struggling with the loss of his brother, his father, his pain and neglect of ambition. I believe he would have been another Jeff Bezo of Amazon. He was a great father who love his children the best he can. Cory’s love was unconditional. Myself and my sister Courtney had one car that was our transportation to work. When it broke down my brother supported us by getting his family and bringing them to my sister’s house and made sure we went to work by using his car for weeks until the car was fixed. This was Cory a loving supportive brother who’s heart was big. Cory was struggling with life and himself. We are all human and cory was the best of us. Cory’s love, and funniness will always shine over this family and inspire us to love each and grow.

Cory I love and promise to be there for my family like you have shown me many time. I know you will be watching us all.

Your big brother Nicholas

My dearest little brother,

Our relationship was something unknown to anyone. We shared a special closeness as siblings. Since I could remember I always was over protective over you. I remember so many adolescent decisions we made as teenagers that we would later laugh at over the years. I am going to miss your playfulness even when I’m mad at you. You were a loving father and hardheaded brother to us all. My most memorable memory of you is when I injured my feet and couldn’t walk any further and you carried me on your back for blocks. I will never forget that night the resilience and strength you possessed. I will always and forever be my brother’s keeper until I depart from this earth to join you all. I love you and tell Dad, Auntie Zelma and Shelia to make sure to watch over us.

Your big Sister Courtney

Since losing my big brother I have had much time to reflect on his life and what is to come and I can say two things confidently. One my brother had the soul and spirt of a true warrior. He was fearless and had the courage to stand out. I feel as if I must honor his memory and stand as strong as he would in my absence, I will love you always and forever bro, and I refuse to forget about your energy. You will be here with us forever. I can hear your jokes from heavens always.

Sincerely,

Your big head lil brother.

Jordan Ivy

It’s sad that I was not able to attend the funeral and it’s even sadder that I lost someone so close to me that being my brother even though we didn’t have the greatest brother to brother relationship doesn’t mean death should of been the answer my dear brother was a very special person he did not deserve to die at such an early age. I still can’t believe this is real I am doing my best to except this harsh reality for what it is. Cory my fellow brother will always be remembered for his pure innocence but he was just misguided by the temptations, and adversities of the world like us all and we should as a family remember him for who he was, not what he’s done, he did his best at being a father, son, uncle and older brother to me by doing his best makes him the perfect, father, son, uncle, and older brother he will be forever missed I love you Cory may the universe guide to a better place.

Your little brother Sidney

Cory Joshua Ivy

My big brother Cory. You have always made me laugh, and smile. You had to deal with so much through out your life but your light just shined brighter. You were a great father, brother, friend man you were just great. I remember being a teenager and would always try to get money from you, and you always gave it to me. I’m so glad that the last couple months we have been able to get closer, and spend more time together. We took that trip to Chicago so much, I was able to talk to you about so much, we reminisced, we laughed so much, and we listened to all your favorite music. You told me how proud you were of me and it meant so much, I will always cherish you and our memories. I love you Cory.

Your baby sister Alyssa

When Cory was a toddler he wouldn’t talk, he would only point to things he wanted. Then one day the family was in the kitchen having dinner and someone said, “I want a drink of water.” We looked around to see who said that, and to our surprise it was Cory! With is little soft voice. He was my special one! I think I was his favorite cousin. He would always hang out with me when he was little. We had a special bond. I would get phone calls from him periodically to just check up on me and to tell me he was thinking of me and hope I was well. He also called to let me know when every one of his children was born! Cory will be missed and I he will forever have my heart.

Love you much,

Your favorite cousin Angie Angela Donahue

My nephew Cory was always happy and full of jokes. Some of my fondest memories of my nephew make me smile. I remember a time when Cory asked me to cut his hair “really quick” and came over and had the biggest nappiest-fro ever! I laughed with him and said, “real quick huh?” I can reflect back when he wanted me to shop his demo and thought he would embark on his rap career. I asked him if he could rap then he began telling me how he was better than lil Wayne…… Then he played the demo and looked at me and laughed and said it needs a little work! I could go on and on, like when his older brother Nick was playing the video game and he knocked him over the head with a toy and ran off laughing, or grinning with a mischievous smile, that was Cory!

I love and miss my nephew, he is gone way to soon. Every time I think about him it hurts my heart to the core. Now that he is gone this family will never be the same, he can’t be replaced. His death took place only minutes from where my office is located, and I can’t even travel that route to work. I find myself going the long way, just avoiding thinking about you. I sit back and tell my wife how you were as a person and how she would have enjoyed your company. I know you only spoke with her once but she knew how beautiful you were by how I spoke of you. My wife and have often talked about when we have another baby will we name it Cory or give him your middle name in your honor “Hoping for a boy”

I do believe in the hope of the resurrection, and that one day I will be reunited with you again. Despite his mistakes and past sins, all is forgiven now. Love you nephew Amya, Tiffany and I will miss him dearly.

Your loving Uncle Jason

God has smiled on you

Cory I will miss your smile.

Just the smile of your face let me know your love for many.

Your smile made a good impression on your face, happy glad and love.

God has smiled on you.

Let us always meet each other with a smile.

Smiling is the beginning of love.

We will smile together again!

Auntie,Grandma loves you much

Aunt Juanita

