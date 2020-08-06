Cory Allen Breunig

Cory Breunig, age 44, passed away due to an accidental overdose on July 24,2020.

He was born on June 29, 1976, to Orland and Nita (Hooks) Breunig-Young. Cory attended Sauk Prairie High School. After high school, Cory developed his self-taught culinary skills and became an accomplished, award-winning chef. He cooked at several restaurants, starting at Culver’s in the Madison area. He eventually returned closer to home, working at Lake Wisconsin Country Club, Dorf Haus, Eagle Inn, and Prairie House. Cory enjoyed spending time with family and friends, singing karaoke, shooting darts, and was a lifetime diehard Brewers fan. Cory was quick-witted and had an infectious sense of humor that will be missed by all who knew him.

Cory is survived by his mom and step-dad, Nita and Gary Young, Step-mom, Joanne Curless; soul mate, Dolly Ann Hoffmann; Step-children Blayza Mueller, Stormi Rae Cleveland and Fernando Sandoval and their children Lennox, Easton, Branson, Arabella, Octavia, and Zayan. His sisters, Chris (Lowell Boettcher) Sullivan; Colleen (Vance) Kemnitz-Anderson; Cathy (Ron) Richard; and Susie (Tyler) Hoel. Step-siblings Vern (Kathy) Young; James (Jodee Kox) Young; LeRoy (Sue) Miles; and Carrie Miles-Kemnitz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews: Elisa, Ethan, Ehren, Ehrik, and Jaiyah Muehlenbruch; Tyler (Felicia) Kemnitz, Collin Kemnitz, and Vaughn Anderson; Dalton, Allison, and Ashley Richard; Sadie Hoel; Alex, Haley, and Ryan Young; Kaitlyn (Brandon) Jorgensen, Kassandra Jacobs, Hallee Kox, Jenna, Morgan, and Matthew Miles; Ryan and Brad Kemnitz. Great nieces and nephews Johnbrieya Muehlenbruch, Mia Kemnitz, Korbin and Melainah Kemnitz. Cory is also survived by amazing friends Marcus Krueger, Timmy Ladd, and Jerry Burke who were there through it all.

Cory was preceded in death by his dad, Orland Breunig; Grandparents Paul and Tillie Breunig and Milton and Zelpha Hooks; Uncle Bobby Breunig; and cousins, Gary Alt and Scott Breunig.

A celebration of Cory’s life will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm on Sunday, September 5,2020, at Vern and Kathy Young’s home S8347 Denzer Road, North Freedom.

In honor of Cory’s love of the Milwaukee Brewers, please wear your Brewer apparel.

Hold On To Memories by Disturbed

Listen, everyone

The time will come when all of us say goodbye

Feel that aching in your heart

Leaving you broken inside

But we’re never really gone

As long as there’s a memory in your mind

So now go do the best things in life

Take a bite of this world while you can

Make the most of the rest of your life

Make a ride of this world while you can

And hold on to memories

Hold on to every moment

To keep them alive

The world’s greatest tragedy

Souls who are not remembered

Cannot survive