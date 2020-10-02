Coronavirus testing site opens in Grant County

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

Coronavirus has infected more than 5 million people and killed over 166,000 nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Wednesday alone, there were 55,910 reported new cases and 1,499 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities since May. CNN

FENNIMORE, Wis. — A COVID-19 community testing site in Grant County will open Wednesday at the Southwest Technical College Public Safety Complex driving track.

The testing site will be free and open to the public, with no residency requirement for Grant County or the state of Wisconsin. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Officials say those who want to be tested should enter the testing site from County F, south of Highway 18, and follow signs.

Appointments are not required, but officials are requested that those who wish to be tested pre-register at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

