Coronavirus testing site at Blackhawk Technical College to close early for 2nd straight week

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A COVID-19 community testing site in Rock County will once again be closing early due to high demand.

The Wisconsin National Guard administered over 600 tests Wednesday at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville.

A spokesperson for the college said the testing site is authorized to receive 900 tests weekly, and only 293 tests remain for Thursday. As a result, the site will close early for the second week in a row once all tests have been administered.

Those planning to get tested Thursday should arrive early to the site, which opens at 11 a.m. Officials recommend accessing the site by taking Highway 51 and Sunny Lane due to heavy traffic.

