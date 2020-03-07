Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, trapping 70 people

Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province on March 7, 2020. - Around 70 people were trapped after the Xinjia Hotel collapsed on March 7 evening, officials said. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

QUANZHOU, China — Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel collapse Saturday night in southeastern China, officials in the city of Quanzhou said.

The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine center, People’s Daily and other state media outlets confirmed.

Thirty-three people had been rescued from the debris by 9:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET), the city’s government said in a statement. Another 10 were rescued over the next three hours, People’s Daily reported, and search efforts were ongoing.

Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.

No fatalities have been reported in the building collapse.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the building collapsed.

