Coronavirus price gouging for critical items is up

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has seen an increase in consumer complaints about price gouging for critical items.

According to a release, consumers are seeing increased prices for things like bottled water, hand sanitizer, face masks and food supplies. Although the definition of price gouging varies, BBB says raising prices to an unreasonable extent beyond a business’s increased costs is a violation.

Consumers are encourage to report price gouging at BBB.org/AdTruth. The organization is planning to follow up with companies that have inflated prices in wake of the coronavirus.

