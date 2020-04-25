Coronavirus pandemic changes last goodbyes

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

OREGON, Wis.– Plenty of aspects of normal life have changed during the coronavirus pandemic, including how those grieve the loss of a loved one.

Condolences are usually given in person after a loved one passes, but limits on social gatherings have restricted visitations and funerals to only immediate family, sometimes even smaller.

“At a time where families are looking for hugs and just physical support, you’re not even able to get that from your family,” Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care General Manager Mike Smits said.

Smits has been in this industry for over 30 years and said he’s never seen anything like this.

“Nothing compares to what families are having to go through right now,” Smits said.

Support from family and friends is important throughout the grieving process, especially at visitations and funerals, according to Smits.

“The key to going through that grief is knowing that you’re not going through it alone, and we do that by bringing people together,” Smits said. “When we can’t do that right now, this family is feeling a lot of burden without the support of those who would normally be there.”

Instead of a physical connection, Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care is allowing friends and family to give “Hugs from Home.” Words of sympathy and support are written from home, then printed out and hung from chairs during the visitation.

“The symbolism of the ribbon on the chair is though they cannot be here physically, they’re here in spirit for the family,” Smits said.



The chairs with messages and placed in between open chairs in an effort to social distance attendees.

Skyler Gunderson said the funeral home is finding new ways to support families going through a difficult time.

“Words are always a great way to help out the family in this time of need, and with that, just reassuring them that we do have ways around what is happening right now and that there are opportunities to see their loved one one last time,” Gunderson said.

