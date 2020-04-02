Coronavirus outbreak could affect UW’s fall semester

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin President Ray Cross says the coronavirus outbreak that’s already led to the suspension of all in-person spring classes could also force changes to the fall semester that’s scheduled to begin in August.

Cross told the university’s Board of Regents on Thursday that UW was working on various scenarios based on rapidly changing conditions.

The flagship UW-Madison campus announced Thursday that it was moving all in-person summer classes scheduled to start in May to online only. Cross says plans for the fall will be made in coming weeks based on an array of ever-changing assumptions.

