Coronavirus coverage: should you cancel your upcoming medical appointment?

What about physicals, dentist appointments and more?

MADISON, Wis. — As public health officials continue to roll out new restrictions on gathering size, restaurant capacity and more, you might be wondering whether you should cancel your upcoming doctor’s appointment. Here is some guidance on that question, according to the experts.

UW Health is evaluating all patient care appointments and procedures to determine which ones should be postponed, according to an email to News 3 Now on Monday.

“Any decisions made with respect to changes or postponements of appointments or procedures will be communicated directly to our patients,” the email said.

News 3 Now has reached out to Meriter Hospital and SSM Health/St. Mary’s for guidance on whether to reschedule, as well.

As for dentist appointments, officials with Public Health Madison & Dane County are recommending routine cleanings and other non-essential services be postponed to help limit contact with others.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus or are feeling ill, all hospitals are asking that you call your clinic first before going.

Below is a list of websites for major area hospitals, where you can find more information on COVID-19 and how to proceed if you’re feeling ill:

