Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin surpass 1,000

MADISON, Wis. — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is now 1,002.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated the state’s total Saturday afternoon. DHS’s count has the statewide total at 989, but their count does not include updated numbers from Milwaukee and Dane counties.

In total, 1,002 people have tested positive for the disease and 17 people have died, according to News 3 Now’s count. More than 15,000 people have tested negative for the disease.

The new numbers show a jump of 96 since Friday evening when the statewide total was 906.

Dane County has 164 confirmed cases, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. Friday afternoon, Dane County residents received an alert stressing the importance of staying home.

“If you leave home, assume you were exposed to COVID-19,” the emergency alert said.

